Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $300.00. The stock traded as high as $240.40 and last traded at $239.48. 10,187,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 10,432,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.89.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock valued at $252,232,783. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $108,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $83,952,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.29 and a 200 day moving average of $167.10.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.