SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

