Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

STM opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

