Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Receives €60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €63.50 ($74.71).

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.