Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

