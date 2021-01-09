State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.90 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 51.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 408.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Stryker by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $243.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

