State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.82 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The Clorox worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $197.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $151.72 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.