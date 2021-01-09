State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,823 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.