State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,673 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

