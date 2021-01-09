Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB raised their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -16.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.80.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

