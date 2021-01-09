Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of SCL opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

