Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 82.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.