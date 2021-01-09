Stephens Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $24.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

