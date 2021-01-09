StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

STEP opened at $36.60 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,742,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

