Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 5.8%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.45. 635,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 560,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

