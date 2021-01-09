Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

SGMO opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

