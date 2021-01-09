Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $81.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

