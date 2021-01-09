Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Stratasys Call Options (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 3,816 call options.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 20.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.