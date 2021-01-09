Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Chimerix Call Options (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,686 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,024% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

CMRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 25.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.42 on Friday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

