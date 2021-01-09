Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.06

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 72223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

