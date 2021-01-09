Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106,679.00

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Strong has a market cap of $69.69 million and approximately $106,679.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $21.27 or 0.00052308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00733114 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055003 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

