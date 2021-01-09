Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $674.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.