Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.94

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.70. Sumitomo shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 23,944 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

