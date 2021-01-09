Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SUM. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $290,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.