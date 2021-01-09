SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $451.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

