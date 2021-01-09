SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.