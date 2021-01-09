Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SUN stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 32.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

