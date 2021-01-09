SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.86

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 130209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.73 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

