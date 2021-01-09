Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.88 and last traded at $90.92. Approximately 9,405,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,593,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,640.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,381,005 shares of company stock worth $284,934,857. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.