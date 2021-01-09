Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.78.

SPB traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.70. 457,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,006. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$12.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

