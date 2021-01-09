Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

SPB opened at C$12.70 on Friday. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

