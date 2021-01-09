Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Swingby has a market cap of $4.29 million and $540,540.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

