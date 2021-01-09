Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SZLMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SZLMY stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

