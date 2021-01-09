Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

