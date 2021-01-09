SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.86.

NYSE SNX opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,883. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

