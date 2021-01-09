SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

