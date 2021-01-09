Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $262.80 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $264.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.