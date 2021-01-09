Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading 10.3% Higher

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 558,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 572,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $560.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

