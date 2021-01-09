Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $615.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

