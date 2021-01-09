Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLND. BidaskClub raised Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

