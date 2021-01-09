Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

