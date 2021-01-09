Tap (XTP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $258,532.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $122.78 million and approximately $258,532.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.37 or 0.03322059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

