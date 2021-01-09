Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Critical Review

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Manitex International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.64 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Manitex International $224.78 million 0.49 -$8.49 million $0.15 37.27

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Manitex International -7.08% -0.40% -0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taronis Technologies and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

Manitex International beats Taronis Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, the company manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. Further, it offers mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets; and repair services, as well as supplies repair parts for various medium to heavy duty construction equipment; and rents equipment. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Bridgeview, Illinois.

