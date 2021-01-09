Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 156,486 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 1,662,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

