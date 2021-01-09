TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

