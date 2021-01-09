TD Securities Increases Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.90.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

