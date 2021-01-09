Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. 2,927,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

