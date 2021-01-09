Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.51

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and traded as high as $28.89. Teck Resources shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 1,028 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$100,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,500.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

