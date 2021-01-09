TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

TU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 1,102,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

