TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 1,102,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,092. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TELUS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TELUS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 465.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,478.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.